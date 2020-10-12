Woman killed in weekend collision; alleged hit-and-run driver in custody

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified the woman killed in a traffic collision as Glafira Ann Rodriguez-Flores, 29, and said the alleged hit-and-run driver responsible for the wreck is in custody.

At about 11:45 p.m. on October 10, 2020, Waco police officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue to investigate a traffic collision.

Officers learned a 2007 Buick SUV and a 2008 Cadillac DTS car collided at the intersection.

Two out of the three occupants inside the Cadillac suffered serious injuries during the crash and the third person died, police said.

One of the victims with injuries, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition.

The other victim, a four-year-old child, suffered serious and was transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

The driver of the Cadillac, Rodriguez-Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the 2007 Buick SUV fled the scene, but police quickly learned his identity and took him into custody.

Detectives learned the driver of the Buick SUV ran the stop sign at the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Ave, causing the two vehicles to collide in the intersection.

The juvenile driver was taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with failure to stop and render aid, causing death and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

