Advertisement

Woman killed in weekend collision; alleged hit-and-run driver in custody

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Siren on police car flashing, close-up(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified the woman killed in a traffic collision as Glafira Ann Rodriguez-Flores, 29, and said the alleged hit-and-run driver responsible for the wreck is in custody.

At about 11:45 p.m. on October 10, 2020, Waco police officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue to investigate a traffic collision.

Officers learned a 2007 Buick SUV and a 2008 Cadillac DTS car collided at the intersection.

Two out of the three occupants inside the Cadillac suffered serious injuries during the crash and the third person died, police said.

One of the victims with injuries, a 30-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition.

The other victim, a four-year-old child, suffered serious and was transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

The driver of the Cadillac, Rodriguez-Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the 2007 Buick SUV fled the scene, but police quickly learned his identity and took him into custody.

Detectives learned the driver of the Buick SUV ran the stop sign at the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Ave, causing the two vehicles to collide in the intersection.

The juvenile driver was taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with failure to stop and render aid, causing death and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Belton: Citizens police academy finally graduates after COVID-19 stall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Pretty much everyone and everything is having to make some adjustments due to the coronavirus including police agencies.

News

House under construction engulfed in flames

Updated: 8 hours ago
A house that was under construction was engulfed in flames Sunday night in Harker Heights.

Our Town

Belton: “Just Between Friends” event helps parents find children’s clothing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

Our Town

Temple: Reptile show draws dozens

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Dozens of visitors came to a special reptile show held by the company “HERPS” at the Mayborn Convention Center Sunday.

Latest News

News

“Change is Here” Rally held in Troy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A small group of protesters held a “Change is Here” rally in Troy Sunday evening.

News

“Back the Music” concert raises money for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Central Texans had a rock and rollin' opportunity to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Laura with a “Back to the Music” concert at the Exchange Event Center in McGregor Saturday afternoon.

News

“Walk for the Badge” fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nearly one year after Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 6, family and friends honored him with a "Walk for the Badge" at his parents' home in Mart Saturday morning.

News

Merecedez-Benz Drive of the night

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT

News

Marquee Matchup 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT

News

Julie and Dax talk football: 10.9.20

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon