Advertisement

FBI arrests 28 in Nevada human trafficking sting

A Nevada football player is among the suspects facing charges
Christopher Green
Christopher Green(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A week-long human trafficking sting led by the FBI has resulted in 28 arrests, including University of Nevada football player Chris Green.

The FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with law agencies from across the area, targeted people trying to pay minors for sexual acts.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says all of the suspects went to a home in South Reno to “knowingly engage in, and pay for, sex acts with a minor as identified through the HEAT Unit."

All 28 suspects were arrested last week.

The 21-year old Green is facing four felony counts.

“Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we continue to work to gather more information,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada spokesperson. Hartley also confirmed that Green has been suspended from the program.

Green had his best season yet as a junior at Nevada, recording 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He was expected to be a starter as a senior this season on the Wolf Pack’s defensive line.

Facing charges are:

  • Geoffrey Board, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Sabino Rosales, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Armand Molina, 45: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Tyler Atencio, 24: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Noguera, 37: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • John Ching, 23: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Kurt Schneider, 54: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18
  • William Shaw, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; and Probation Violation
  • Kyle Lethcoe, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Daniel Duenas-Mendoza, 35: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Luis Chavez, Jr., 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Carlos Torres, 27: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Macias, 49: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jesus Martinez, Jr., 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree; and Two Counts Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Less Than 14 grams
  • Adrian Meza, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Roberto Caceres-Valencia, 36: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Justin Claus, 31: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Juan Saldate-Soltero, 25: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, 28-42 grams; and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell
  • Orlando Alvarado, 46: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jeffrey Lofstead, 64: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Israel Vazquez, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Jose Montelongo-Avila, 32: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • William Scott, 57: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Thomas Cash, 40: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment; Facilitating Sex Trafficking, Victim is Less Than 18; and Attempted Kidnapping, 1st Degree
  • Julio Moran, Jr., 41: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Michael Ballin, 52: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Miguel Lopez, 42: Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
  • Christopher Green: 21: 2 Counts Engaging In Solicitation for Prostitution of a Child; and 2 Counts Attempted Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment
Caption

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Bell County opts in to plan to reopen bars

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bell County is opting in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday.

Health

Two more elderly residents die of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more elderly Central Texas residents.

Tell Me Something Good

Donated pool table could get veterans talking at local help center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A donated pool table worth about $4,000 could be just what it takes to get veterans talking with a counselor at a local help center.

State

Two charged after death of Texas girl forced to jump nonstop on trampoline in August heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man and a woman have been charged with capital murder in the dehydration death of a Texas girl who died after she was forced to jump nonstop on a trampoline in 100-degree heat as punishment.

News

Work on final phase of Interstate 14 expansion begins Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the final phase of the expansion of Interstate 14 from Harker Heights to Belton.

Latest News

News

Local teen rearrested after series of shootings linked to social media dating app

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas teenager was back in custody Monday, charged with murder in the second of a series of shootings linked to a social media dating app that left one man dead and two others injured.

State

Texas border agents seize more than $2 million worth of drugs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas border agents have seized more than $2 million worth of drugs.

News

‘Walk for the Badge’ fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed until Dec. 12

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s football game interruption guidelines.

News

‘Change is Here’ Rally held in Troy

Updated: 7 hours ago

Politics

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff.