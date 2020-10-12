Local firefighters contain early-morning fire at warehouse

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The fire department on Monday was asking drivers to stay away from the 100 block of W. Avenue D while firefighters investigate the cause of an early morning fire that engulfed a building.

The fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. at 106 W. Avenue D behind the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the building, “with the exterior showing signs of fire inside.”

The fire department said there were no known occupants, or workers inside the building at the time of the fire.

No fire related injuries had been reported as of 7 a.m.

Firefighters said building renovations inside the warehouse limited access to the structure and the area of the fire.

Crews contained the blaze at about at 5:15 am.

“Please avoid the area as roads remain closed while fire fighting operations continue,” the fire department said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.