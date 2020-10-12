Advertisement

Local teen rearrested after series of shootings linked to social media dating app

By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, of Waco was back in custody Monday charged with murder in connection with the second of a series three of shootings linked to a social media dating app that left one man dead and two others injured.

U.S. marshals arrested Degrate Monday morning in Fort Worth on a warrant stemming from the Aug. 17 shooting death of Jonathan Breeding, 23, of Waco.

Breeding was the second of three victims who were shot early on the morning of Aug. 17 in Waco.

Officers found him unresponsive at the wheel of a car that crashed into a pole at around

1:40 a.m. at North 34th Street and Brook Circle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

“Early on detectives established a link with all three shooting victims who used an online dating app primarily used by gay men,” Sgt. Peter Mottley said after Degrate’s arrest in August.

At the time of his arrest Monday Degrate was free on bond after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the first of the shootings, which was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.

Officers responded to a call from a convenience store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard where they found the victim who had told officers he had been shot at a different location and had driven to the store to get help.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers found the third victim at North 36th and Grim Avenue after receiving reports at around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 17 of gunfire in the 1000 block of North 34th Street.

He also was taken to a local hospital.

“Degrate at this time is listed as the primary suspect for this shooting as well, but no charges have been filed at this time for that investigation,” Officer Garen Bynum, said Monday.

