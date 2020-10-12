Advertisement

Louisiana’s back-to-back hurricanes: Future unsure for many

Caleb Cormier moves debris after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land.
Caleb Cormier moves debris after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land.(Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (AP) - The future is uncertain for the coastal Louisiana region where two hurricanes made landfall six weeks apart.

One parish - a county equivalent in Louisiana - had about 9,800 residents when Hurricane Rita hit in 2005.

The next census, in 2010, found about 6,800 people.

A local official, Scott Trahan, says he doesn’t know what will happen after the hits by Laura in August and then Delta on Friday.

Michele Vincent’s home was largely intact but she wept outside her damaged church.

She told The Advertiser of Lafayette that people leave with every hurricane that batters the Louisiana coast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Second death attributed to Hurricane Delta

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana officials have announced a second death from Hurricane Delta.

7 Day Forecast

Another Roller Coaster Week Of Weather This Week!

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hot Weather This Evening But Our Cold Front Arrives Very Soon!

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
Hot Conditions This Afternoon Before A Few Cold Fronts Arrive!

7 Day Forecast

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
Even Hotter Conditions For Sunday Before A Cold Front Rescues Us

National

Delta weakens to tropical storm as it pummels Louisiana

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Delta crashed onshore Friday night near the coastal town of Creole, Louisiana — a distance of only about 15 miles from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in the state.

7 Day Forecast

Toasty Weekend, but Several Cold Fronts to Look Forward to Next Week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update