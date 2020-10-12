Louisiana’s back-to-back hurricanes: Future unsure for many

CAMERON, La. (AP) - The future is uncertain for the coastal Louisiana region where two hurricanes made landfall six weeks apart.

One parish - a county equivalent in Louisiana - had about 9,800 residents when Hurricane Rita hit in 2005.

The next census, in 2010, found about 6,800 people.

A local official, Scott Trahan, says he doesn’t know what will happen after the hits by Laura in August and then Delta on Friday.

Michele Vincent’s home was largely intact but she wept outside her damaged church.

She told The Advertiser of Lafayette that people leave with every hurricane that batters the Louisiana coast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.