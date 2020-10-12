Advertisement

Second death attributed to Hurricane Delta

Louisiana officials have announced a second death from Hurricane Delta.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana officials have announced a second death from Hurricane Delta.

A 70-year-old woman in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from the storm, the state Department of Health said Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier Sunday that an 86-year-old man from St. Martin Parish died in a fire that started after he refueled a power generator in a shed.

Delta made landfall Friday evening in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane and then began weakening quickly over land.

It came weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same region. Laura claimed 32 lives, though only seven of the deaths came the day that the hurricane struck.

Many others were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

