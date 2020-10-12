Advertisement

Southwest now flying out of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

CEO Gary Kelly announced Thursday that Southwest will no longer overbook its flights, ending a practice that sometimes leaves paying passengers without a seat.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest airline is expanding its footprint in the Houston and Chicago markets as part of a commemoration of its 50 years of flying.

The Dallas-based airline is returning to the Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and expanding into the Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The airline has grown to be one of the largest employers in both cities, providing nearly 4,000 jobs in Houston in addition to its 4,800 Chicago-based employees.

“Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston,” said Gary Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Southwest Airlines.

“Today’s announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest’s value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers.”

Southwest originally operated out of the Houston airport when it opened in the 1970s.

The airline expects to begin service for both airports in the first half of 2021.

Southwest said additional details, including schedules and fares, will be available soon.

