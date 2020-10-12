Advertisement

Stocks

Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other minority households. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other minority households. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other minority households.

That includes many who could afford to invest in stocks but don’t.

Whether because of fear of losses or never learning about investing while growing up, researchers say Black households are much less likely to own stocks than white households of similar wealth.

That means they’ve missed out on not only the stock market’s snap back to record heights in recent months but also its tripling over the last decade.

And it’s helping to further the nation’s wealth divide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Average US gas price falls to less than $2.25/gallon

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just less than $2.25 per gallon.

Business

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

Business

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trickbot malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Business

Mallinckrodt, ensnared in opioid crisis, seeks Chapter 11

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Jersey drugmaker ensnared in the fallout from America’s opioid crisis is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

Business

Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday.

Business

Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high.

Business

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

Business

Dream Home Storage Solutions

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT

Business

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Across the country, hiring has slowed just as federal rescue aid has run out, hampering an economy still climbing out of the deep hole created by the pandemic.

Business

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.