Temple: Reptile show draws dozens

Dozens of visitors came to a special reptile show held by the company “HERPS” at the Mayborn Convention Center Sunday.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of visitors came to a special reptile show held by the company “HERPS” at the Mayborn Convention Center Sunday.

Animal welfare organizations have called on the Mayborn Convention Center to cut ties with the company, saying exotic animals should not be kept as pets and they could also pose a threat to human health.

Guests were allowed to look and buy animals like snakes, turtles and other reptiles. They were also welcome to purchase food and cages to take them home.

The organization travels the country doing multiple shows every year.

Organizers like Shawn Gray say after having to shutdown back in March due to COVID-19, it feels good to be back on the road.

“We’ve been trying to make things work because for a lot of vendors here, they feed their families by doing this,” he said.

“Some of them have lost their homes and cars the last few months. So, being able to get the show up and running again is great.”

Gray says he’s hopeful the show will be able to make up revenue for time that was lost due to COVID-19.

