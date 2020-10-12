Texas border agents seize more than $2 million worth of drugs

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) – U.S. Customers and Border Patrol agents have seized more than $2 million worth of drugs at the Colombia and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge ports of entry in Laredo.

Agents found more than 20 pounds of cocaine inside a truck last week at the Colombia Bridge.

The next day they found more than two pounds of heroin and more than 90 pounds of meth inside a vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles are U.S. citizens, authorities said.

