Two charged after death of Texas girl forced to jump nonstop on trampoline in August heat

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, of Odessa have been charged with capital murder.
Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, of Odessa have been charged with capital murder.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KWTX) - Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, of Odessa have been charged with capital murder in the dehydration death of an 8-year-old girl who was forced to jump nonstop on a trampoline in 100-degree heat as punishment.

The two were arrested Monday.

Officers found the girl dead after responding to a medical call on Aug. 29.

Authorities say the girl wasn’t allowed to eat breakfast that day and wasn’t allowed to drink any water while she jumped nonstop on the trampoline.

An autopsy showed the girl died of dehydration and listed the manner of death as homicide.

The high temperature on Aug. 29 in Odessa was 100 degrees, but investigators determined the temperature on the trampoline was higher.

“A search warrant was later obtained and the temperature of the trampoline read to be approximately 110 degrees and the ground was approximately 150 degrees,” police said in a Facebook post.

Family members described the two adults as the girl’s guardians.

The two were taken to the Ector County Jail.

Their names didn’t appear on the jail’s online roster early Monday afternoon.

