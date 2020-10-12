Two more elderly residents die of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more elderly McLennan County residents.

The deaths of the 86-year-old woman and 89-year-old man announced Monday raised the county’s death toll to 127.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 39 new cases of the virus Monday and another 27 that were previously unreported, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,029.

Of the total, 464 cases were active and 8,438 patients have recovered.

Fifty four patients were hospitalized Monday, 16 of them on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.