UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop coronavirus

The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.”(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - The head of the World Health Organization warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such proposals as “simply unethical.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing Monday that health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity by vaccination.

Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from measles, for example, about 95% of the population must be vaccinated.

Tedros said that too little was known about immunity to COVID-19 to know if herd immunity would work after people were naturally infected by the virus.

