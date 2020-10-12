Advertisement

Work on final phase of Interstate 14 expansion begins Wednesday

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the final phase of the expansion of Interstate 14 from Harker Heights to Belton. (MGN/file)
Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the final phase of the expansion of Interstate 14 from Harker Heights to Belton. (MGN/file)(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the final phase of the expansion of Interstate 14 from Harker Heights Belton.

Work on the final phase from FM 2410 to Interstate 35 in Belton is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The project involves expansion of the highway from four to six lanes.

The 5.2-mile-long third phase will cost about $39.5 million.

The final phase is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Work continues, meanwhile on the second phase of the expansion from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to FM 2410, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teen rearrested after series of shootings linked to social media dating app

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas teenager was back in custody Monday, charged with murder in the second of a series of shootings linked to a social media dating app that left one man dead and two others injured.

State

Texas border agents seize more than $2 million worth of drugs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas border agents have seized more than $2 million worth of drugs.

News

‘Walk for the Badge’ fundraiser held for fallen Central Texas deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed until Dec. 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s football game interruption guidelines.

Latest News

News

‘Change is Here’ Rally held in Troy

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff.

State

Black man whom Texas officers led by a rope sues for $1 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a Texas city and its police department for $1 million.

Our Town

Belton: ‘Just Between Friends’ event helps parents find children’s clothing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The St. Vincent DePaul Foundation held their “Just Between Friends” maternity sale at the Bell County Expo Center Sunday afternoon.

News

Teenage driver flees after crash that left Central Texas woman dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was in custody Monday after a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and sent a second woman and a 4-year-old child to local hospitals.

News

Six motorcycles crash on Central Texas highway, one biker dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One biker died after six motorcycles collided as riders attempted to pass a vehicle on a Central Texas highway.