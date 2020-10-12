Work on final phase of Interstate 14 expansion begins Wednesday

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday on the final phase of the expansion of Interstate 14 from Harker Heights Belton.

Work on the final phase from FM 2410 to Interstate 35 in Belton is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The project involves expansion of the highway from four to six lanes.

The 5.2-mile-long third phase will cost about $39.5 million.

Work continues, meanwhile on the second phase of the expansion from Indian Trail in Harker Heights to FM 2410, which is scheduled for completion in 2021.

