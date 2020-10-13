Advertisement

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.
A second COVID-19 vaccine trial as been paused over unexplained illness.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing. Given that such tests are done on tens of thousands of people, some medical problems are a coincidence. In fact, one of the first steps the company said it will take is to determine if the person received the vaccine or a placebo.

The halt was first reported by the health news site STAT.

Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the U.S. as officials examine whether an illness in its trial poses a safety risk. That trial was stopped when a woman developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, the company has said. That company’s testing has restarted elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other vaccine candidates in the U.S. require two shots.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

Updated: moments ago
|
By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
A 27-year-old woman is being held in Oklahoma as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of an unborn child. Charges in connection with the pregnant woman's death are pending in Texas.

News

U.S. Army decides soldiers won’t have to pass Army Combat Fitness Test until 2021

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The U.S. Army is suspending the requirement for recruits and officers to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to graduate from basic training due to COVID-19.

Health

From ‘pen pals’ to real ones: Local nursing home sees visitors for first time in six months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Residents of a Gatesville nursing home whose request for pen pals went viral while they were on lockdown due to COVID-19 can now see some visitors.

Our Town

Waco: Don’t forego regular cancer screenings during the pandemic, cancer patient says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local cancer patient is urging residents not to forego regular cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Fort Hood: Missing soldier listed as AWOL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Fort Hood on Monday said Pfc. Edward Casteel, reported missing by family, is actually absent without leave (AWOL) and foul play is not suspected in the soldier’s disappearance.

Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Our Town

Waco: Baylor buys three downtown buildings for $9 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Baylor University has purchased three buildings in downtown Waco for $9 million.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

Politics

Extended early voting gets underway Tuesday in Central Texas, around the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
An extended early voting period begins Tuesday in Central Texas and around the state in what local Republican and Democratic Party officials agree is a critical election.