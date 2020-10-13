Advertisement

Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system.
A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before Election Day.

The Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday in statement on Twitter that a cut cable was affecting connectivity for multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices.

The state’s IT agency said in a tweet that the cable was inadvertently cut during a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.

The state also said technicians are working to repair the problem but did not have an estimate on how long that would take.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

Politics

Biden addresses idea of high court packing: ‘I’m not a fan’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden has expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court before, but in recent weeks notably dodged multiple questions from the media about the proposal, insisting he would answer the question after the election.

Politics

Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has reinstated a limit on the number of ballot drop-off locations in Texas counties.

Politics

LIVE: Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

Latest News

Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

Politics

Extended early voting gets underway Tuesday in Central Texas, around the state

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
An extended early voting period begins Tuesday in Central Texas and around the state in what local Republican and Democratic Party officials agree is a critical election.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s shaky claims on virus, Dem misfires

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hope Yen, Calvin Woodward And Jonathan Lemire
Impatient to return to the campaign trail, President Donald Trump dubiously claimed he’s fully recovered and immune from COVID-19, hailed a cure that isn’t so and declared the coronavirus is “disappearing” even as cases spiked.

Politics

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff.

Politics

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slice man’s fingers

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers.

Politics

Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was taken out of context in a new Trump campaign ad touting the president’s coronavirus response.