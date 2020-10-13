Extended early voting gets underway Tuesday in Central Texas, around the state

(KWTX) - An extended early voting period begins Tuesday in Central Texas and around the state in what local Republican and Democratic Party officials agree is a critical election in which voters will decide not only the presidential race, but also races for U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and the state Legislature.

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period by a week amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has also forced parties to change the way they’re encouraging residents to vote.

Instead of in-person events and door-to-door efforts, there’s a focus on social media pushes and socially distanced gatherings to reach potential voters.

“There are some real important issues at stake here, so that’s what we’re trying to transition to,” McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Dr. Bradford Holland said.

“Just the most important part of this (is) getting people to vote.”

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty agrees a lot rides on the election.

“This is an election that will absolutely tell the future of our children and our grandchildren’s world,” Duty said.

Most county-level races were decided in the March primaries, but most statewide and regional races are contested.

In addition voters will also decide city and school board races and not only those normally scheduled for November, but also a number that were carried over after May elections were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

