Advertisement

Extended early voting gets underway Tuesday in Central Texas, around the state

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - An extended early voting period begins Tuesday in Central Texas and around the state in what local Republican and Democratic Party officials agree is a critical election in which voters will decide not only the presidential race, but also races for U.S. Senate, the U.S. House and the state Legislature.

CENTRAL TEXAS ELECTION INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period by a week amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has also forced parties to change the way they’re encouraging residents to vote.

Instead of in-person events and door-to-door efforts, there’s a focus on social media pushes and socially distanced gatherings to reach potential voters.

“There are some real important issues at stake here, so that’s what we’re trying to transition to,” McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Dr. Bradford Holland said.

“Just the most important part of this (is) getting people to vote.”

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty agrees a lot rides on the election.

“This is an election that will absolutely tell the future of our children and our grandchildren’s world,” Duty said.

Most county-level races were decided in the March primaries, but most statewide and regional races are contested.

In addition voters will also decide city and school board races and not only those normally scheduled for November, but also a number that were carried over after May elections were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

CENTRAL TEXAS ELECTION INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump ready for 1st rally since contracting coronavirus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s shaky claims on virus, Dem misfires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hope Yen, Calvin Woodward And Jonathan Lemire
Impatient to return to the campaign trail, President Donald Trump dubiously claimed he’s fully recovered and immune from COVID-19, hailed a cure that isn’t so and declared the coronavirus is “disappearing” even as cases spiked.

Politics

Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff.

Politics

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slice man’s fingers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers.

Latest News

Politics

Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was taken out of context in a new Trump campaign ad touting the president’s coronavirus response.

Politics

Trump calls for in-person 2nd debate but plans replacement town hall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The second presidential debate of three was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event.

Politics

Texas counties temporarily blocked from offering multiple mail-in ballot drop-off locations

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH, CASSANDRA, POLLOCK TREVIZO
An order from a federal appeals court Saturday set up another potential legal showdown over voting in Texas as mail-in ballots are already being collected and just days before early voting begins.

Politics

Trump restarting campaign with White House, Florida events

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Politics

2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped.

Politics

White House ups virus stimulus offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day, even as President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.