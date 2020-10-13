Fall heat wave to bring California more fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California’s siege of wildfires has significantly quieted but forecasters warn that a fall heat wave could bring back critical fire weather conditions this week.

Fire weather watches will go into effect in much of Northern California before dawn Wednesday due to high pressure producing hot and dry conditions with gusty offshore winds.

The National Weather Service says peak gusts are likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Southern California is already having some triple-digit high temperatures and especially gusty northeast winds are expected on Friday.

More than 8,400 wildfires have burned well over 6,250 square miles in California since the start of the year.

