Fort Hood: Missing soldier listed as AWOL

FORT, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood on Monday said Pfc. Edward Casteel, reported missing by family, is actually absent without leave (AWOL) and foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of Pfc. Edward Casteel. We do not suspect foul play at this time,” the post said.

Officials on post said Casteel was seen “departing Fort Hood on his own accord just after midnight on October 7th and did not report for duty later that morning as expected.”

The soldier’s last known location is northern Arkansas, Fort Hood said.

“When he did not report for duty, the unit immediately began a search of the unit area, including his barracks room and unit parking lots, and has been in constant contact with his Family members and friends in an attempt to locate him,” the post said.

Casteel, 29, is assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment as an Infantryman.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Fort Hood CID Office at 254-287-2722 , the Fort Hood MP desk at 254-287-4001 or your local police department.

