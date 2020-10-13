Korean boy band BTS faces uproar in China over war comments

(AP) -SEOUL (AP) - Chinese nationalists are criticizing South Korean boy band BTS over a remark by its leader thanking Korean War veterans.

An uproar erupted on Chinese social media after members of the group accepted an award for contributing to U.S.-South Korean relations.

Internet users and state media accused the band of distorting history and ignoring the role played by China in the war, which Chinese Communist Party propaganda blames on the United States.

Chinese soldiers fought alongside North Korean forces during their failed attempt to annex South Korea in the 1950-53 war.

The attacks on BTS reflect Beijing’s increasing assertiveness abroad and enduring Chinese sensitivity about the Korean Peninsula.

