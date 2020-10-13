Advertisement

NASA’s new moonshot rules: No fighting or littering, please

NASA’s new rules for its moon-landing program say no fighting or littering is allowed.
NASA’s new rules for its moon-landing program say no fighting or littering is allowed.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA’s new rules for its moon-landing program say no fighting or littering is allowed.

And there’s no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base.

So far, eight countries have agreed to these so-called Artemis Accords.

Founding members announced Tuesday include the U.S., Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he expects more countries to join the effort to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.

The No. 1 rule: All participating countries must come in peace.

