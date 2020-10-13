Photo of local Good Samaritan giving homeless man roadside haircut goes viral

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Jimmy Rangel, 37, the man captured in a now viral photo giving a homeless resident an impromptu haircut Sunday on the side of a busy Waco road, is an ex-convict who says he turned his life around by asking God daily to use him to help others.

“I do it because I’ve been down and out before and I know what it’s like to not have hope,” Jimmy said.

“I could go more into it but it’s my mission from God. By helping them, I save myself.”

Jimmy doesn’t know the homeless man’s name, but says he’s given the same man a haircut before at the same place, in front of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Waco.

This time, though, a passerby snapped a photo.

Jimmy isn’t a barber.

He’s a food services employee at Ascension Providence hospital where he’s worked since 2007.

But he says he’s been “obsessed” with hair his entire life and now sees his passion as a way to help others in tough situations he knows all too well.

Jimmy was first arrested for drugs at the age of 12 in South Texas.

By the time he was 13, he was using cocaine.

For years, he says, he made poor decisions which eventually sent him to prison and left him homeless many times.

“Drugs, sex and rock 'n roll is all I ever had,” Jimmy said.

“God had always been showing me the other stuff I was supposed to be doing so now when I wake up, I put my face on the ground and ask God to use me.”

Jimmy says his calling is cutting hair, anytime he sees an opportunity, on street corners, outside churches and even in the hospital.

Two years ago, Jimmy delivered a tray to the room of a patient he says was severely obese and addicted to drugs.

The man, who lived in a Bellmead hotel, needed a haircut so Jimmy gave him one and the man’s entire demeanor changed.

The quite gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

Coworkers “who witnessed him going above and beyond to deliver compassionate care to a patient” nominated him for an award, the hospital said, and last September Providence gave Jimmy its Being Exceptional Every Day or BEE Award.

Jimmy’s concern about the patient didn’t end when the man was discharged.

He got his number and continues to cut his hair every few weeks and he says the man is now sober.

A few months ago, Jimmy was recognized again.

The hospital’s food service, Compass Group, presented Jimmy with an Above and Beyond Award after Jimmy was seen cutting the hair of another homeless man on Waco Drive.

A passerby stopped and offered Jimmy $50, which he accepted and then gave to the homeless man.

“I don’t have a lot of money so the best thing I can do is work with what God has given me to help his people,” he said.

Jimmy enjoys his job at the hospital but dreams of one day opening a barbershop of his own.

He’s already selling hair products with his brother in a business they call Weyrad Grease Company.

He hopes to one day open a 50′s style barbershop and while he’ll need to pay the bills, he always plans to give back and make sure his trims come with a purpose.

“I believe faith without actions is nothing,” he said.

“You got to do something to help others because that could easily be me. If I hadn’t had any help in my life I would be in prison or dead.”

“It gives me a rush. It gives me a high and I’ve been sober now for four years. It gives me a high to help people in the real Christian way.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.