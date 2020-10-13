Police look for new leads in local woman’s 2004 disappearance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for new leads in the case of a Killeen woman who disappeared in 2004 and hasn’t been heard from since.

Danielyelle Jolene “DJ” White was 24 when she was last seen on May 21, 2004 in Killeen.

An associate reported her missing in June 2004.

White had a history of mental illness and substance abuse issues and was taking prescription medication, police said.

If she’s still alive, she turned 40 in May.

At the time of her disappearance she was 4-foot-11, weighed about 90 pounds and had hazel eyes and brown hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

