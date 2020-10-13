Stocks end lower as Wall Street pauses after a 4-day rally

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended lower as Wall Street took a pause after a four-day winning streak.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6%.

Coronavirus counts are rising at a worrying degree in many countries around the world.

On Tuesday, a possible safety issue led officials to pause a COVID-19 antibody therapy being developed by Eli Lilly.

Johnson & Johnson had to temporarily pause its own study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus for the economy from Washington is also hanging over markets.

Several big companies kicked off the earnings reporting season with better profit reports than expected.

