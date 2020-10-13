Advertisement

Strong gains for technology stocks send Wall Street higher

Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally. (AP/file)
Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, whose businesses have been thriving despite the pandemic, led the way higher.

Companies that depend more on broad growth in the economy didn’t rise as much.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more support for the economy.

This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season, when CEOs will detail how their companies fared from July through September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Business

Southwest now flying out of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Southwest airline is expanding its footprint in Houston and Chicago airports.

Business

Average US gas price falls to less than $2.25/gallon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just less than $2.25 per gallon.

Business

Stocks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other minority households.

Latest News

Business

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

Business

Mallinckrodt, ensnared in opioid crisis, seeks Chapter 11

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Jersey drugmaker ensnared in the fallout from America’s opioid crisis is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Business

Stocks climb, closing out biggest weekly gain in 3 months

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street closed out its best week in three months Friday.

Business

Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid for the economy and after a report suggested the pace of layoffs is slowing a bit, though it remains incredibly high.

Business

COVID-19 relief pushes U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.1T

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.

Business

Dream Home Storage Solutions

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT