Strong gains for technology stocks send Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) - Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, whose businesses have been thriving despite the pandemic, led the way higher.

Companies that depend more on broad growth in the economy didn’t rise as much.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more support for the economy.

This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season, when CEOs will detail how their companies fared from July through September.

