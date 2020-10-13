Advertisement

Temple: Fire breaks out at local plastic products plant

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon inside a Temple plastic products plant that sent a plume of heavy smoke from an exhaust tower.
A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon inside a Temple plastic products plant that sent a plume of heavy smoke from an exhaust tower.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon inside a Temple plastic products plant that sent a plume of heavy smoke from an exhaust tower.

Firefighters who responded just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the Pactiv plant at 3000 Pegasus Dr. determined the fire was contained in equipment that handles part of the exhaust from the production process, Temple Fire & Rescue said in press release.

Workers in the area were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Pactiv produces Hefty brand and private label trash bags.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

