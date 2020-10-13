The Forecast Has Something For Everyone

We are solidly in cold front season here in Central Texas and the next 10 days of weather is proof positive of that. After yesterday’s cold front, we’re expecting near normal temperatures ahead of a warm-up that’ll be followed by another front! Even better, a second and maybe even a third cold front could move through next week too. The first cold front we’re watching arrives Thursday. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be comfortably crisp this morning in the upper 40s and low 50s but will warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will be noticeably warmer with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. Cold front #1 moves through Central Texas during the day Thursday. Morning temperatures start out in the upper 60s and should warm into the low-to-mid 80s. Since Thursday’s front is expected to swing through during the day, temperatures are expected to drop during the afternoon into the 60s west of I-35 and into the 70s east of I-35 with gusty north winds. Thursday’s front likely comes through dry but a few showers are possible east of I-35 in the afternoon.

Thursday’s front will be a strong one and highs Friday will likely only reach the upper 60s and low 70s! The sharp drop in temperatures won’t last for long since we’ll be back into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and into the 80s Sunday. Unfortunately, the forecast from Sunday through much of next week is quite uncertain right now. Cold front #2 may move through during the day Sunday but forecast model data is also suggesting Sunday’s front doesn’t get close to Central Texas. We’re thinking Sunday’s front moves through and will drop temperatures into the 70s for much of next week. If Sunday’s front doesn’t make it, highs for the start of next week will likely be much warmer in the 80s and potentially even close to the 90s in some spots. Forecast model data is also suggesting another cold front (and potentially a strong one) could move through next Tuesday. If cold front #3 moves in, we’ll see below normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. Bottom line: a bunch of uncertainty exists with next week’s fronts so be sure to keep checking back in for the weather changes!

