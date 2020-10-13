Advertisement

Two more Central Texas women die of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more Central Texas women. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Two more Bell County women diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The deaths of a Killeen woman in her 70s and a Killeen woman in her 80s raised the county’s death toll from thke virus to 92, according to local data.

The Bell County Public Health District reported an additional 130 confirmed cases of the virus, some dating back to Oct. 7, increased the county’s total to 5,825, 403 of which were active Tuesday.

“There are a lot of drivers behind this increase including, but certainly not limited to, more people going out and about, businesses reopening, school starting, and of course the holiday season is also going to continue to be a factor,” heal district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

