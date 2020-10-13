U.S. Army decides soldiers won’t have to pass Army Combat Fitness Test until 2021

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army is suspending the requirement for recruits and officers to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to graduate from basic training due to COVID-19.

The Army says since the pandemic began, they’ve had a difficult time getting the specialized equipment needed to give the exams in place at training facilities in time.

Stacie Carrico, a personal trainer with Training for Warriors, says the test is designed to get Tripp’s ready for anything.

“There are things they’ll find more readily in an actual situation like dragging things, pulling things, throwing things,” she said.

“The sit ups, push-ups and running are beneficial but, the functional fitness things will help them in those situations.”

The Army will give a modified version of the test to soldiers to collect data. They will require soldiers to pass the test in 2021.

Carrico says troops should work out as if they need to pass.

“It does take some training to get to that level,” she said.

“It’s important regardless of where you’re at, if you’re thinking of a career in the military, you need to be ready. Even though they’re not requiring it right now, they will be later.”

Carrico says she’s seen first hand how important physical readiness is for soldiers in combat.

“It’s something that every soldier, whether they’re in the military, or thinking about it, they need to be prepared and look forward to it because these exercises are more functional,” she said.

“They’ll benefit them in the long run and they’ll be an important part of their military career.”

