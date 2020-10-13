Advertisement

U.S. Army decides soldiers won’t have to pass Army Combat Fitness Test until 2021

The U.S. Army is suspending the requirement for recruits and officers to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to graduate from basic training due to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
The U.S. Army is suspending the requirement for recruits and officers to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to graduate from basic training due to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Noshoba Davis)(KALB)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army is suspending the requirement for recruits and officers to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) to graduate from basic training due to COVID-19.

The Army says since the pandemic began, they’ve had a difficult time getting the specialized equipment needed to give the exams in place at training facilities in time.

Stacie Carrico, a personal trainer with Training for Warriors, says the test is designed to get Tripp’s ready for anything.

“There are things they’ll find more readily in an actual situation like dragging things, pulling things, throwing things,” she said.

“The sit ups, push-ups and running are beneficial but, the functional fitness things will help them in those situations.”

The Army will give a modified version of the test to soldiers to collect data. They will require soldiers to pass the test in 2021.

Carrico says troops should work out as if they need to pass.

“It does take some training to get to that level,” she said.

“It’s important regardless of where you’re at, if you’re thinking of a career in the military, you need to be ready. Even though they’re not requiring it right now, they will be later.”

Carrico says she’s seen first hand how important physical readiness is for soldiers in combat.

“It’s something that every soldier, whether they’re in the military, or thinking about it, they need to be prepared and look forward to it because these exercises are more functional,” she said.

“They’ll benefit them in the long run and they’ll be an important part of their military career.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

From ‘pen pals’ to real ones: Local nursing home sees visitors for first time in six months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Residents of a Gatesville nursing home whose request for pen pals went viral while they were on lockdown due to COVID-19 can now see some visitors.

Our Town

Waco: Don’t forego regular cancer screenings during the pandemic, cancer patient says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local cancer patient is urging residents not to forego regular cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Fort Hood: Missing soldier listed as AWOL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Fort Hood on Monday said Pfc. Edward Casteel, reported missing by family, is actually absent without leave (AWOL) and foul play is not suspected in the soldier’s disappearance.

Our Town

Waco: Baylor buys three downtown buildings for $9 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Baylor University has purchased three buildings in downtown Waco for $9 million.

Latest News

Politics

Extended early voting gets underway Tuesday in Central Texas, around the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
An extended early voting period begins Tuesday in Central Texas and around the state in what local Republican and Democratic Party officials agree is a critical election.

Health

Statewide COVID-19 count nears 800,000, Central Texas death toll rises to more than 330

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Central Texas as the total number of cases confirmed statewide rose to almost 800,000.

News

Donated pool table could get veterans talking at local help center

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Breast Cancer Awareness: Fight cancer during COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Bell County opts in to plan to reopen bars

Updated: 5 hours ago
Bell County is opting in to Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday.

Tell Me Something Good

Donated pool table could get veterans talking at local help center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A donated pool table worth about $4,000 could be just what it takes to get veterans talking with a counselor at a local help center.