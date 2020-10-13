Advertisement

Used vehicle prices up as supply sinks, but relief is coming

A shortage of used vehicles in the U.S. has pushed up prices, and that caused much of September’s modest inflation increase. (File)
A shortage of used vehicles in the U.S. has pushed up prices, and that caused much of September’s modest inflation increase. (File)(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A shortage of used vehicles in the U.S. has pushed up prices, and that caused much of September’s modest inflation increase.

Auto industry analysts say that when the coronavirus forced factories to shut down, it cut off new-vehicle sales.

That caused trade-ins to dry up, creating a used vehicle shortage and driving prices up.

Auto analytics company Black Book says the average used vehicle asking price rose more than 9% from $19,800 in May to $21,600 in September.

But analysts say prices are starting to fall, and it might be wise for buyers to wait a little while for used-vehicle inventories to be replenished.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Stocks end lower as Wall Street pauses after a 4-day rally

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks ended lower as Wall Street took a pause after a four-day winning streak.

Business

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

Business

Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.

Business

Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after the pandemic forced it to postpone from July.

Latest News

Business

Strong gains for technology stocks send Wall Street higher

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Solid gains for technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally.

Business

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

Business

Southwest now flying out of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Katy Mendez
Southwest airline is expanding its footprint in Houston and Chicago airports.

Business

Average US gas price falls to less than $2.25/gallon

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell half a penny over the past two weeks to just less than $2.25 per gallon.

Business

Stocks

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Nearly half of all U.S. households don’t own any stocks, and a disproportionate number of them are from Black and other minority households.

Business

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.