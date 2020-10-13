Victims of deadly crash on Central Texas highway identified

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) – The Department of Public Safety has identified the two victims of a deadly crash on Oct. 9 on northbound State Highway 6 in Robertson County as Michael Cox, 46, of Marquez and Erin Novak, 25, of Houston.

Cox tried to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed and lost control of his car, which veered into oncoming traffic and collided with Novak’s vehicle, the DPS said.

Cox and Novak died at the scene of the crash near the Robertson-Brazos county line.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.