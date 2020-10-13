Advertisement

Waco: Don’t forego regular cancer screenings during the pandemic, cancer patient says

By Drake Lawson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley Taylor, a local cancer patient, is urging residents not to forego regular cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July Taylor, a wife and mother, discovered an abnormality.

“Out of nowhere a lump came up on my breast,” said Taylor, who was hesitant to go get checked because of the threat of COVID-19.

“Of course, I was afraid, but I knew I had to get it done,” she said.

After a mammogram and biopsy, she received the news she had been dreading.

She had stage 3 breast cancer.

“They started the process and it happened so fast,” said Taylor, who says she was grateful that she had gone to get checked when she did.

Dr. Carl Chakmakjian of Texas Oncology says the decision to go get checked saved her life.

“During the pandemic mammograms decreased by about 75% compared to last year,” Chakmakjian said.

“For us as oncologists that is scary because we know breast cancer won’t stop developing because of the pandemic,” he said.

“I am just so proud that Ashley went and got checked when she did.”

Taylor agrees, asking others in her situation to not hesitate.

“Go get checked as soon as possible because you are never alone,” she said.

