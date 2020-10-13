You’re Hot then Cold...Yes then No...Up then Down...

Pop song lyrics or describing the weather in Central Texas this week? How about a little of both! We’ve got another temperature swing coming between now and Thursday. We will be ahead of that front tomorrow and temperatures warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine tomorrow and winds will be out of the south, breezy about 10-25mph, gusts up to 25mph. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, you’ll notice the warm up too with temperatures only getting into the mid and upper 60s (compared to the low and mid 50s we’ve head the past few mornings).

Our mid-week cold front swings in throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop sharply through the afternoon, with our high temperatures likely happening somewhere between 12-3pm. Thursday’s front likely comes through dry but some drizzle or light showers may fall near and especially east of I-35 after 5pm.

Any rain chance that’s there will be gone by Friday and we will see some drier and much cooler air dropping in. Friday will likely only reach the upper 60s and low 70s! Behind the front, winds will be gusty on Thursday afternoon and into Friday out of the northwest too.

The sharp drop in temperatures won’t last for long since we’ll be back into the mid-to-upper 70s Saturday and into the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday. Unfortunately, the forecast from Sunday through much of next week is quite uncertain right now. Some models have us warmer and some have us much cooler...what will happen?! We will be tracking and fine-tuning the extended forecast over the next few days.

