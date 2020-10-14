18-wheeler strikes area fire department fire truck at interstate accident scene

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) – A Teague Volunteer Fire Department truck was damaged when an 18-wheeler struck it at the scene of a traffic accident on Interstate 45.

“It was a scary situation,” the Teague VFD said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters from Teague and Dew responded to the accident Tuesday morning.

The Teague VFD’s trucks were positioned to block oncoming traffic while tow truck operators removed damaged vehicles from the scene.

“No one was injured, but this stresses the importance of the things you should do when approaching an emergency scene,” Teague firefighters said in the Facebook post.

