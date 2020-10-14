Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen missing in South Texas

Police are looking for a teen missing in South Texas
Police are looking for a teen missing in South Texas(DPS)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
SAN JUAN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Wednesday night issued and Amber Alert for 17-year-old Arranza Diaz Larraga.

She was last seen on October 13, 2020 in the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

Larraga is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the San Juan Police Department at (956) 223-2400.

