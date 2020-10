(KWTX) - The San Juan Police Department late Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Arranza Diaz Larraga, 17.

The girl was last seen late Tuesday night.

She is about five feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She has blonde highlights and a mole on her left inner side.

She’s believed to be in grave or immediate danger, the alert says.

