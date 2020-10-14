Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

News

Grand jury indicts suspect in shooting spree at local apartment complex where 3 died

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A suspect was indicted Wednesday after a shooting rampage at a local apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

News

New local school to be named in honor of teacher killed in Luby’s cafeteria massacre

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Killeen School Board members have voted to name a new elementary school in honor of a longtime educator who was killed in a 1991 shooting rampage at the Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen.

News

First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.

News

Great grandmother survives 2-story jump from burning home, but loses almost everything

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A 73-year-old Central Texas woman survived a jump from a second floor window of her burning home, along with six other family members, but she lost almost everything and help is hard to come by.

Latest News

News

Changing rules frustrate owner of popular local bar

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Since March Texas bars have been ordered to close, allowed to reopen, ordered to close again, allowed to operate as restaurants and then allowed to reopen again, and one local bar owner says he’s frustrated by the changing rules and regulations.

News

Local nonprofit helps with home ownership dreams during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

TWC to reinstate work search requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating the work search requirement for unemployed Texans.

Tell Me Something Good

Interest in homeownership rises, local nonprofit says it can help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas nonprofit that works to get residents into houses they own or quality rentals says interest is skyrocketing as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

News

Discovery of grenade in home causes a few anxious moments in local neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The discovery of a grenade in a home caused a few anxious moments in a local neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.