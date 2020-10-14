Texas Border Patrol agents stop four human smuggling attempts

(KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley stopped four separate human smuggling attempts, leading to the discovery of dozens of undocumented immigrants inside a tractor trailer and the arrest of an alleged gang member and a convicted sex offender.

On Oct. 10 in Kingsville, a K-9 alerted agents to a Ford Flex, leading to a secondary inspection that led agents to an alleged Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member from El Salvador who was hiding on the floor of the vehicle.

Also this week, a K-9 unit alerted agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint to a Nissan Maxima.

Further inspection revealed a Salvadorian national and two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk of the car.

In a separate incident, Border Patrol agents at the at the Falfurrias checkpoint also encountered a tractor trailer that was being used to smuggle 30 undocumented immigrants

A convicted sex offender was arrested during a fourth foiled smuggling attempt.

The busy week for Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley Sector comes as the agency educates the public with campaigns called “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue," “Do Not Risk It."

The agency said the campaigns are not only meant “to combat smuggling," but too “ultimately safe lives.”

They encourage Texas residents to call 911 if they witness suspicious activity.

“They’re humans, not cargo,” the Border Patrol says.

