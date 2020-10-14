Advertisement

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

The district canceled classes and sent students home to learn remotely last Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.
The district canceled classes and sent students home to learn remotely last Thursday and Friday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KWTX) - The Bremond ISD is extending online instruction until Oct. 23 after 11 positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Extracurricular activities have been rescheduled, Bremond High School Principal K.L. Groholski said in a letter to parents Wednesday.

“All students need to continue to check their Google Classrooms each day to read the teacher’s directions, answer the teacher questions for attendance purposes, watch any instructional videos and complete assignments,” Groholski said.

On Sept. 25, the district notified parents it was discontinuing remote instruction and returning to face-to-face learning beginning on Oct. 5.

The small district has about 500 students.

Robertson County had 413 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of that number 108 cases were active Tuesday and 301 patients have recovered.

