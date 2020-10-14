Advertisement

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris asks for jail release until trial

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge says she’ll decide soon whether to allow Netflix documentary series star Jerry Harris to be released from jail and placed on home confinement while awaiting trial.

At a Wednesday hearing, attorneys for the breakout star of “Cheer” told U.S. District Judge Heather McShane that a team of four third-party custodians would keep Harris under constant watch and prevent him from using any electronic device.

But prosecutors say releasing Harris would put other children in danger.

Harris is charged with producing child pornography.

He’s accused of asking young boys to send him photos via Snapchat.

