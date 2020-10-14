County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn Wednesday warned residents against electioneering at early voting sites.

The county has received several complaints about electioneering at an early voting site, he said in a press release.

“Electioneering, expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of a polling place, is prohibited by state law,” Blackburn said.

Residents who think such activity is happening at an early voting site should notify an election official at the site, he said.

The extended early voting period ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election started Tuesday.

Thousands of residents lined up Tuesday at early voting sites throughout Central Texas.

CENTRAL TEXAS ELECTION INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.