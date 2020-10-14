COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, officials announced during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

The deaths raise the virus' toll in the county to 131.

Forty four percent of those who’ve died in the county were nursing home residents, officials said.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 62 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 9,187.

Sixty patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 16 of them on ventilators.

