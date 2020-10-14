Discovery of grenade in home causes a few anxious moments in local neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The discovery of a grenade in a home caused a few anxious moments in a North Waco neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called out after the grenade was found at around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of Wenz Aenue.

The grenade turned out to be inert.

