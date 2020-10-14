Advertisement

EU to tackle methane gases, boost energy efficiency

The European Union has unveiled new plans to help slow down global warming. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union has unveiled new plans to help slow down global warming.

They include a strategy to tackle highly polluting methane gas emissions and a plan to renovate millions of old buildings around the 27-nation bloc to make them more energy efficient.

The EU Commission also made public Wednesday a scheme to limit environmental damage from dangerous chemicals, and to restrict their use in toys, cosmetics, detergents and products that might touch food.

The EU wants to slash greenhouse gas emissions to at least 55% of what they were in 1990 over the next decade.

On Thursday, EU leaders will try to thrash out an agreement on how to move forward on the climate targets.

