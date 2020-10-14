Federal court blocks Texas ban on abortion procedure

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the measure “unduly burdens a woman’s constitutionally-protected right.”

The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure, but abortion-rights groups say it’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy.

Courts have also blocked similar measures passed by other GOP-controlled statehouses. Meanwhile, another federal judge has ruled that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period law for abortions is also unconstitutional.

In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Freidman says the law “substantially burdens women seeking an abortion in Tennessee.”

Friedman also says the state has not shown that the law furthers its purported goals.

He says the evidence demonstrates that at least 95% of women are certain of their decision, abortion regret is uncommon and abortion does not increase women’s risk of negative mental health outcomes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.