Advertisement

Federal court blocks Texas ban on abortion procedure

A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.
A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the measure “unduly burdens a woman’s constitutionally-protected right.”

The Texas law used the non-medical term “dismemberment abortion” to describe the procedure, but abortion-rights groups say it’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy.

Courts have also blocked similar measures passed by other GOP-controlled statehouses. Meanwhile, another federal judge has ruled that Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period law for abortions is also unconstitutional.

In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Freidman says the law “substantially burdens women seeking an abortion in Tennessee.”

Friedman also says the state has not shown that the law furthers its purported goals.

He says the evidence demonstrates that at least 95% of women are certain of their decision, abortion regret is uncommon and abortion does not increase women’s risk of negative mental health outcomes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

Politics

Lines form early, wait times long as early voting begins in Central Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lines formed early, an elderly woman waiting to cast her ballot passed out, and some voters reported problems with voting terminals and waits of as long as three or four hours as early voting got underway Tuesday in Central Texas.

Latest News

Politics

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Politics

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.

Politics

Cut cable shuts down Virginia’s online voter registration

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A severed fiber optic cable has shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system.