Fish will fly in rescheduled Gulf Coast Event

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - The annual Mullet Toss is back on again at a popular roadhouse at the Florida-Alabama state line.

In the annual event at the Flora-Bama Lounge, contestants throw dead fish from a point in Florida across the state line, vying for distance records.

AL.com reports that the April event was postponed this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Now, it’s set for Oct. 23-25.

Co-owner Cameron Price says the organizers are taking advantage of the loosening of Florida coronavirus restrictions.

Price adds that it’s an outdoor event in breezy conditions.

Price says free masks will be available but masks won’t be mandatory.

