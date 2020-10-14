Advertisement

Fish will fly in rescheduled Gulf Coast Event

The annual Mullet Toss is back on again at a popular roadhouse at the Florida-Alabama state line.
The annual Mullet Toss is back on again at a popular roadhouse at the Florida-Alabama state line.(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - The annual Mullet Toss is back on again at a popular roadhouse at the Florida-Alabama state line.

In the annual event at the Flora-Bama Lounge, contestants throw dead fish from a point in Florida across the state line, vying for distance records.

AL.com reports that the April event was postponed this year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Now, it’s set for Oct. 23-25.

Co-owner Cameron Price says the organizers are taking advantage of the loosening of Florida coronavirus restrictions.

Price adds that it’s an outdoor event in breezy conditions.

Price says free masks will be available but masks won’t be mandatory.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in McLennan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Health

Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas school districts are among eight school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students.

News

Grand jury indicts suspect in shooting spree at local apartment complex where 3 died

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A suspect was indicted Wednesday after a shooting rampage at a local apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

Latest News

News

Return To Learn: Interview with Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Write a letter, draw a picture and let Texas veterans know they’re not forgotten

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has revived a program aimed at connecting Texans with residents of veterans homes across the state.

State

Texas Border Patrol agents stop four human smuggling attempts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Texas Border Patrol agents have halted four separate human smuggling attempts.

News

18-wheeler strikes area fire department fire truck at interstate accident scene

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas fire department’s truck was damaged when an 18-wheeler struck it at the scene of a highway accident.

Offbeat

Kraft pulls ‘Send Noods’ promos amid backlash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Kraft Foods is doing away with ads for its “Send Noods” promotional campaign after a backlash on social media.

News

Amber Alert discontinued for missing Texas teenager

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Amber Alert for a missing Texas teenager was discontinued early Wednesday afternoon.