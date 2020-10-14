Advertisement

Flames engulf apartment complex under construction in Texas

The fire began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the complex near Katy.
The fire began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the complex near Katy.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (AP) - A large fire that could be seen for miles in southeastern Texas burned an apartment complex on the outskirts of Houston.

The fire began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the complex near Katy that local media reported was under construction.

The Harris County Emergency Services District fire department did not immediately return a phone call for information on whether there were any injuries or if there was a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local homeowner shoots man he says vandalized his truck

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating after a local homeowner told officers he shot a man who vandalized his truck and then threatened him with an aluminum baseball bat.

Health

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas school district that had planned to end remote learning is instead extending online instruction through the end of next week after nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

News

New local school to be named in honor of teacher killed in Luby’s cafeteria massacre

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Killeen School Board members have voted to name a new elementary school in honor of a longtime educator who was killed in a 1991 shooting rampage at the Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen.

News

Police look for new leads in local woman’s 2004 disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police are looking for new leads in the case of a Central Texas woman who disappeared in 2004 and hasn’t been heard from since.

Latest News

Politics

Lines form early, wait times long as early voting begins in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lines formed early, an elderly woman waiting to cast her ballot passed out, and some voters reported problems with voting terminals and waits of as long as three or four hours as early voting got underway Tuesday in Central Texas.

News

New Dunkin’ donut is scary spicy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Dunkin' heats up its menu with a Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

News

Amber Alert issued missing Texas teenager

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Amber Alert was in effect Wednesday for a missing Texas teenager.

News

Program asking people to send letters to veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Local jail celebrates partnership that’s improved inmate healthcare

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Not a single inmate at the McLennan County Jail currently has COVID-19 or is under quarantine, officials announced Tuesday, saying part of the reason why is their unique medical partnership.

News

Early voting in Central Texas

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five