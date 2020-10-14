Advertisement

Fort Hood: Search underway for missing man

Lucas Hicks-Mack, 22, was last seen at around noon Tuesday at a relative’s home in Montague Village.
Lucas Hicks-Mack, 22, was last seen at around noon Tuesday at a relative's home in Montague Village.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood authorities were searching for a missing man Wednesday evening.

Lucas Hicks-Mack, 22, was last seen at around noon Tuesday at a relative’s home in Montague Village on West Fort Hood, the post’s Directorate of Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.

He has several medical conditions and may be disoriented, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing gray Nike sweatpants and an NFL T-shirt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the directorate’s police desk at (254) 288-1131.

