Interest in homeownership rises, local nonprofit says it can help

A Central Texas nonprofit that works to get residents into houses they own or quality rentals says interest is skyrocketing as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis. (File)
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas nonprofit that works to get residents into houses they own or quality rentals says interest is skyrocketing as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

NeighborWorks Waco Vice President and COO Delisa Burnell-Smith said the time is right to look at making the dream of homeownership come true, and there is help available to make it happen.

“Absolutely.  It’s a great time to look at purchasing a home,” Burnell-Smith said.

“Although COVID has impacted the lives of many folks, we still have a great number of people who have shown a great interest in home ownership.”

The nonprofit offers many ways to assist residents such as credit and homeownership counseling, closing cost assistance and education workshops.

It also offers a unique rental program through which residents can choose from 85 single family homes scattered throughout Waco and surrounding areas.

The option is offered with support for those looking to purchase their own home eventually.

“One of the unique things about our rental program is all the tenants sign a lease for a year and we will allow you to break your lease to purchase a home,” Burnell-Smith said.

Burnell-Smith says being in a safe and secure home can provide comfort and peace of mind even in such uncertain times.

“Buying a home, it’s a sense of security and people are feeling much safer in their home especially in these times we’re living in with the pandemic,” she said.

“Our numbers of folks showing an interest during this time period has grown pretty significantly”

NeighborWorks Waco is this week’s chosen TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion, a nonprofit which will be given a free marketing campaign and leadership training.

The doors are currently closed to the public because of the threat of coronavirus but the staff is able to help by phone or email.

