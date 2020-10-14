Late Summer Today, Fall Tomorrow!

Central Texas' weather just cannot figure out what to do! Record setting heat this weekend turned into comfortable weather to start the work week but the heat is back on today before we drop temperatures again to close the week! Morning temperatures will warm from the 50s and low 60s into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Today’s brief foray into the 90s won’t last long because a cold front is set to move through during the day Thursday. Thursday’s front arrives during the afternoon so we are still expecting some warm temperatures. Morning temperatures Thursday will start in the mid-to-upper 60s and will warm into the low-to-mid 80s during the afternoon. Tomorrow’s front moves in from west to east and we’re expecting temperatures to drop into the 60 and 70s during the afternoon. Cities and towns near and west of I-35 will see temperatures drop before 5 PM but cities and towns east of I-35 may be able to reach the mid-to-upper 80s before temperatures tumble around sunset. Thursday’s front won’t bring us rain as it arrives but we’re expecting some mist and drizzle to form behind the front Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Because the cold air behind Thursday’s front is relatively shallow, we will only see a short-lived drop in temperatures. Morning temperatures Friday in the low 50s will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with clearing skies. Morning temperatures Saturday in the mid-to-upper 40s should warm into the mid-to-upper 70s in the afternoon.

The forecast from Sunday into next week is unfortunately quite uncertain and next week’s weather revolves around when a cold front swings through the area. As of right now, we’re expecting highs Sunday to reach the low-to-mid 80s but a cold front could potentially move through during the afternoon. This front is not expected to be as strong as previously thought, but if Sunday’s front does move through, it’ll bring temperatures down into the mid-to-upper 70s early next week before we warm back into the low 80s for the remainder of the week. Some forecast model data is suggesting Sunday’s front stalls out well to our north and doesn’t even reach our area. If that were to be the case, temperatures for much of next week would be in the 80s and low 90s. A cold front is expected to move through at some point next week however the cold front may arrive as late as Friday of next week if it doesn’t arrive Sunday. We’ll keep you updated as we adjust the forecast over the coming days.

